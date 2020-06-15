224 S East Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room

This home has so much character! Recently updated with beautiful original hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and new kitchen tile. Fenced in back yard with a couple sheds, great location within walking distance to Downtown Kannapolis and the Historic Gem Theater. NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. No smoking inside. $1100 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move-in. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lockbox on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lockbox. The code to the lockbox will only last for one hour. All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home will be required to pay a $40 application fee. You must have a verifiable rental history. Your credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process