Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:37 PM

224 S East Avenue

224 South East Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

224 South East Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
This home has so much character! Recently updated with beautiful original hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and new kitchen tile. Fenced in back yard with a couple sheds, great location within walking distance to Downtown Kannapolis and the Historic Gem Theater. NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. No smoking inside. $1100 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move-in. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lockbox on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lockbox. The code to the lockbox will only last for one hour. All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home will be required to pay a $40 application fee. You must have a verifiable rental history. Your credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 S East Avenue have any available units?
224 S East Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 224 S East Avenue have?
Some of 224 S East Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 S East Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
224 S East Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 S East Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 S East Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 224 S East Avenue offer parking?
No, 224 S East Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 224 S East Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 S East Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 S East Avenue have a pool?
No, 224 S East Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 224 S East Avenue have accessible units?
No, 224 S East Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 224 S East Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 S East Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 224 S East Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 S East Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

