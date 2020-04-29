All apartments in Kannapolis
Kannapolis, NC
2223 Fisher Ridge Road
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

2223 Fisher Ridge Road

2223 Fisher Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

2223 Fisher Ridge Road, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Beaver Pond

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral paint colors, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2223 Fisher Ridge Road have any available units?
2223 Fisher Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 2223 Fisher Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
2223 Fisher Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2223 Fisher Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2223 Fisher Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 2223 Fisher Ridge Road offer parking?
No, 2223 Fisher Ridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 2223 Fisher Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2223 Fisher Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2223 Fisher Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 2223 Fisher Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 2223 Fisher Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 2223 Fisher Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2223 Fisher Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2223 Fisher Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2223 Fisher Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2223 Fisher Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
