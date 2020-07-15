Rent Calculator
Kannapolis, NC
2211 Brookview Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2211 Brookview Avenue
2211 Brookview Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Kannapolis
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Parking
Location
2211 Brookview Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28081
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Cozy three bedroom home in quiet Kannapolis neighborhood. Updated carpet and paint throughout. Shady tree filled yard. Minutes to shopping, dining and I 85
(RLNE5891281)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2211 Brookview Avenue have any available units?
2211 Brookview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kannapolis, NC
.
What amenities does 2211 Brookview Avenue have?
Some of 2211 Brookview Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2211 Brookview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2211 Brookview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 Brookview Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2211 Brookview Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2211 Brookview Avenue offer parking?
No, 2211 Brookview Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2211 Brookview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2211 Brookview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 Brookview Avenue have a pool?
No, 2211 Brookview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2211 Brookview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2211 Brookview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 Brookview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2211 Brookview Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2211 Brookview Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2211 Brookview Avenue has units with air conditioning.
