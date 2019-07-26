All apartments in Kannapolis
2207 Summit Avenue
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:20 PM

2207 Summit Avenue

2207 Summit Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2207 Summit Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
When rental becomes available (check availability date above), it will be set up for self-scheduled viewing at your convenience without the need to make an appointment. There is a lock box on the door with the key inside. You will need to register at www.Rently.com to get access to the lock box code. Once at the Rently website, type in the address of the property and you will be walked through the process to either register or, if already registered, to obtain the lock box code.

The lock box code only lasts one hour, so keep this in mind as you plan your showing. If it expires before you are able to get to the property, you will need to visit the website again and get a new code.

All applications must be done online at our website www.jonesmgtrealty.com by going to available rentals, find the rental, and click “apply now”.
1. A $50 application fee for each person over the age of 18 who will be living in the property
2. A credit score greater than 600 for each applicant
3. Verification of income which must be at least 3 times the rent amount for each applicant - time on job 1 year minimum.
4. A background check, evictions record check, and a search for outstanding judgements
5. All applicants must meet the qualifications individually.
6. Co-signers are not permitted.

Pets: NO PETS

If you have any questions, please contact our office at 704-857-7355 or 704-786-1360

Rental Terms: Rent: $725, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $725, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 Summit Avenue have any available units?
2207 Summit Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 2207 Summit Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2207 Summit Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 Summit Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2207 Summit Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2207 Summit Avenue offer parking?
No, 2207 Summit Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2207 Summit Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2207 Summit Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 Summit Avenue have a pool?
No, 2207 Summit Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2207 Summit Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2207 Summit Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 Summit Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2207 Summit Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2207 Summit Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2207 Summit Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

