Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
218 Gurley Street
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
218 Gurley Street
218 Gurley St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
218 Gurley St, Kannapolis, NC 28081
Amenities
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
218 Gurley Street, Kannapolis NC - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath
Carport
Heat Pump
NO PETS
(RLNE4978233)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 218 Gurley Street have any available units?
218 Gurley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kannapolis, NC
.
Is 218 Gurley Street currently offering any rent specials?
218 Gurley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Gurley Street pet-friendly?
No, 218 Gurley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kannapolis
.
Does 218 Gurley Street offer parking?
Yes, 218 Gurley Street offers parking.
Does 218 Gurley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Gurley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Gurley Street have a pool?
No, 218 Gurley Street does not have a pool.
Does 218 Gurley Street have accessible units?
No, 218 Gurley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Gurley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 Gurley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 Gurley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 Gurley Street does not have units with air conditioning.
