Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

Location

218 Gurley St, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
218 Gurley Street, Kannapolis NC - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath
Carport
Heat Pump

NO PETS

(RLNE4978233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Gurley Street have any available units?
218 Gurley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 218 Gurley Street currently offering any rent specials?
218 Gurley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Gurley Street pet-friendly?
No, 218 Gurley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 218 Gurley Street offer parking?
Yes, 218 Gurley Street offers parking.
Does 218 Gurley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Gurley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Gurley Street have a pool?
No, 218 Gurley Street does not have a pool.
Does 218 Gurley Street have accessible units?
No, 218 Gurley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Gurley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 Gurley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 Gurley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 Gurley Street does not have units with air conditioning.
