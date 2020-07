Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Very Cute and Recently Remodeled 2 Bed 1 Bath House with Storage Building/Garage - This house has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom and has just been remodeled. If has new paint throughout, refinished original hardwood floors and a remodeled kitchen and bathroom. It has central A/C and gas heat. The water heater is electric and so are the appliances. Included appliances are stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer. The house sits on a large lot with a storage building/garage. The home is located in an older neighborhood and has easy access to I-85 and HWY-73. This home is a must see and will not last long.



Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealstate@gmail.com



Please visit our website www.overcashrealestate.com to view all our listings or to SUBMIT an APPLICATION.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4961366)