Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

214 Idlewood Drive

214 Idlewood Drive · (980) 248-1756
Location

214 Idlewood Drive, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 214 Idlewood Drive · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1342 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
3 bedroom Townhouse in quiet residential neighborhood - Well maintained brick townhouse with detached back carport located in quiet, mature residential subdivision. 3 bedrooms/2 baths. 1340 heated sf. 1 bdrm/1 bath down, 2 bdrms/1 bath up. Private covered back patio overlooking courtyard. Surrounding privacy fence. Fully equipped kitchen, under counter kitchen lights, pantry. All electric. Carpet & vinyl plank flooring. Tenants responsible for yard and landscaping, and all utilities. No satellite dish.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5811161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Idlewood Drive have any available units?
214 Idlewood Drive has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 214 Idlewood Drive have?
Some of 214 Idlewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Idlewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
214 Idlewood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Idlewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 214 Idlewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 214 Idlewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 214 Idlewood Drive does offer parking.
Does 214 Idlewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Idlewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Idlewood Drive have a pool?
No, 214 Idlewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 214 Idlewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 214 Idlewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Idlewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 Idlewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Idlewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 Idlewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
