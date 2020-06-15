214 Idlewood Drive

Amenities
3 bedroom Townhouse in quiet residential neighborhood - Well maintained brick townhouse with detached back carport located in quiet, mature residential subdivision. 3 bedrooms/2 baths. 1340 heated sf. 1 bdrm/1 bath down, 2 bdrms/1 bath up. Private covered back patio overlooking courtyard. Surrounding privacy fence. Fully equipped kitchen, under counter kitchen lights, pantry. All electric. Carpet & vinyl plank flooring. Tenants responsible for yard and landscaping, and all utilities. No satellite dish.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5811161)