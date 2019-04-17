2107 Concord Lake Road

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come view this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home close to the Hospital and Walmart shopping center. Beautifully refinished hardwoods and solid surface floors throughout. 2 vehicle carport. Mature trees and landscaping. Washer/Dryer and all kitchen appliances provided. Third bedroom does not have a closet. Property has a newer central HVAC. House will be pressure washed before tenant move in.



No Pets. No Section 8. No smoking inside. $895 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in.



Self showings only. All showings are handled through Rently.com, you must create an account and you will be able to view this property.



All applications must be submitted on our website www.JLFmanagement.com. It is $40 per adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home. Must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process



Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $895, Available 4/13/19



Pet Policy: No Pets allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.