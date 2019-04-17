All apartments in Kannapolis
2107 Concord Lake Road

2107 Concord Lake Road · No Longer Available
Location

2107 Concord Lake Road, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Old Earnhardt

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come view this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home close to the Hospital and Walmart shopping center. Beautifully refinished hardwoods and solid surface floors throughout. 2 vehicle carport. Mature trees and landscaping. Washer/Dryer and all kitchen appliances provided. Third bedroom does not have a closet. Property has a newer central HVAC. House will be pressure washed before tenant move in.

No Pets. No Section 8. No smoking inside. $895 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in.

Self showings only. All showings are handled through Rently.com, you must create an account and you will be able to view this property.

All applications must be submitted on our website www.JLFmanagement.com. It is $40 per adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home. Must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process

Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $895, Available 4/13/19

Pet Policy: No Pets allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 Concord Lake Road have any available units?
2107 Concord Lake Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 2107 Concord Lake Road have?
Some of 2107 Concord Lake Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2107 Concord Lake Road currently offering any rent specials?
2107 Concord Lake Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 Concord Lake Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2107 Concord Lake Road is pet friendly.
Does 2107 Concord Lake Road offer parking?
Yes, 2107 Concord Lake Road offers parking.
Does 2107 Concord Lake Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2107 Concord Lake Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 Concord Lake Road have a pool?
No, 2107 Concord Lake Road does not have a pool.
Does 2107 Concord Lake Road have accessible units?
No, 2107 Concord Lake Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 Concord Lake Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2107 Concord Lake Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2107 Concord Lake Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2107 Concord Lake Road has units with air conditioning.
