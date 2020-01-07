All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 210 Forest Pond Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
210 Forest Pond Rd
Last updated January 7 2020 at 8:35 AM

210 Forest Pond Rd

210 Forest Pond Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

210 Forest Pond Road, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Beaver Pond

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great location, 2 story home with attached 2-car garage great layout with all appliances are included. Do not want miss this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Forest Pond Rd have any available units?
210 Forest Pond Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 210 Forest Pond Rd have?
Some of 210 Forest Pond Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Forest Pond Rd currently offering any rent specials?
210 Forest Pond Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Forest Pond Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Forest Pond Rd is pet friendly.
Does 210 Forest Pond Rd offer parking?
Yes, 210 Forest Pond Rd offers parking.
Does 210 Forest Pond Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Forest Pond Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Forest Pond Rd have a pool?
No, 210 Forest Pond Rd does not have a pool.
Does 210 Forest Pond Rd have accessible units?
No, 210 Forest Pond Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Forest Pond Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Forest Pond Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Forest Pond Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Forest Pond Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 BedroomsKannapolis 2 Bedrooms
Kannapolis Apartments with GymKannapolis Pet Friendly Places
Kannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NC
Lewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College