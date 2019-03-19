All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

207 Flowe

207 Flowe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

207 Flowe Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

(RLNE2761753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Flowe have any available units?
207 Flowe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 207 Flowe currently offering any rent specials?
207 Flowe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Flowe pet-friendly?
No, 207 Flowe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 207 Flowe offer parking?
No, 207 Flowe does not offer parking.
Does 207 Flowe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Flowe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Flowe have a pool?
No, 207 Flowe does not have a pool.
Does 207 Flowe have accessible units?
No, 207 Flowe does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Flowe have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Flowe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Flowe have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Flowe does not have units with air conditioning.
