Kannapolis, NC
204 Flowe
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

204 Flowe

204 Flowe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

204 Flowe Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Brand new Floors!! - The 3 bed/ 2 full bath home features new floors in the most of the home!!

(RLNE4972909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Flowe have any available units?
204 Flowe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 204 Flowe currently offering any rent specials?
204 Flowe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Flowe pet-friendly?
No, 204 Flowe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 204 Flowe offer parking?
No, 204 Flowe does not offer parking.
Does 204 Flowe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Flowe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Flowe have a pool?
No, 204 Flowe does not have a pool.
Does 204 Flowe have accessible units?
No, 204 Flowe does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Flowe have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 Flowe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Flowe have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 Flowe does not have units with air conditioning.
