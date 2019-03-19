All apartments in Kannapolis
2039 Quill Court
2039 Quill Court

2039 Quill Court · No Longer Available
Location

2039 Quill Court, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss this amazing move in special, get your second full month free with a 15 month lease! There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2039 Quill Court have any available units?
2039 Quill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 2039 Quill Court currently offering any rent specials?
2039 Quill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2039 Quill Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2039 Quill Court is pet friendly.
Does 2039 Quill Court offer parking?
No, 2039 Quill Court does not offer parking.
Does 2039 Quill Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2039 Quill Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2039 Quill Court have a pool?
No, 2039 Quill Court does not have a pool.
Does 2039 Quill Court have accessible units?
No, 2039 Quill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2039 Quill Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2039 Quill Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2039 Quill Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2039 Quill Court does not have units with air conditioning.
