2013 Mission Oaks Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

2013 Mission Oaks Street

2013 Mission Oaks Street · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2013 Mission Oaks Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,024 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 Mission Oaks Street have any available units?
2013 Mission Oaks Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 2013 Mission Oaks Street have?
Some of 2013 Mission Oaks Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2013 Mission Oaks Street currently offering any rent specials?
2013 Mission Oaks Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 Mission Oaks Street pet-friendly?
No, 2013 Mission Oaks Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 2013 Mission Oaks Street offer parking?
Yes, 2013 Mission Oaks Street offers parking.
Does 2013 Mission Oaks Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2013 Mission Oaks Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 Mission Oaks Street have a pool?
Yes, 2013 Mission Oaks Street has a pool.
Does 2013 Mission Oaks Street have accessible units?
No, 2013 Mission Oaks Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 Mission Oaks Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2013 Mission Oaks Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2013 Mission Oaks Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2013 Mission Oaks Street does not have units with air conditioning.
