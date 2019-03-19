All apartments in Kannapolis
Kannapolis, NC
1963 Mallard Pointe Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1963 Mallard Pointe Drive

1963 Mallard Pointe Dr · No Longer Available
Kannapolis
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Parking
Location

1963 Mallard Pointe Dr, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1963 Mallard Pointe Drive have any available units?
1963 Mallard Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 1963 Mallard Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1963 Mallard Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1963 Mallard Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1963 Mallard Pointe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1963 Mallard Pointe Drive offer parking?
No, 1963 Mallard Pointe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1963 Mallard Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1963 Mallard Pointe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1963 Mallard Pointe Drive have a pool?
No, 1963 Mallard Pointe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1963 Mallard Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 1963 Mallard Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1963 Mallard Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1963 Mallard Pointe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1963 Mallard Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1963 Mallard Pointe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
