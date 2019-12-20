All apartments in Kannapolis
1919 Pine Bough Lane

1919 Pine Bough Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1919 Pine Bough Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28027

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/977634?source=marketing

There is a lock box on the door with the key inside. You will need to register at www.Rently.com to get access to the lock box code. The code you receive from Rently is good for one-time only for entry.

The property has washer/dryer connections. We provide the following: Fridge, stove and dishwasher. Power utilities are tenant responsibility, water is included with the rent. Security deposit is the same as one month’s rent.

All applications must be done online at our website www.jonesmgtrealty.com by going to available rentals, find the rental, and click “apply now”.

**ALL APPLICATIONS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE ONCE SUBMITTED**

1. A $50 application fee for each person over the age of 18 who will be living in the property.
2. A credit score greater than 600 for each applicant.
3. Verification of income which must be at least 3 times the rent amount for each applicant - time on job 1 year minimum.
4. A background check, evictions record check, and a search for outstanding judgments.
5. All applicants must meet the qualifications individually.
6. Co-signers are not permitted.

Pets: THIS IS A NO PETS PROPERTY

If you have any questions, please contact our office at 704-857-7355 or 704-786-1360

Rental Terms: Rent: $825, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $825, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 Pine Bough Lane have any available units?
1919 Pine Bough Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 1919 Pine Bough Lane have?
Some of 1919 Pine Bough Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1919 Pine Bough Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1919 Pine Bough Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 Pine Bough Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1919 Pine Bough Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 1919 Pine Bough Lane offer parking?
No, 1919 Pine Bough Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1919 Pine Bough Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1919 Pine Bough Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 Pine Bough Lane have a pool?
No, 1919 Pine Bough Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1919 Pine Bough Lane have accessible units?
No, 1919 Pine Bough Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 Pine Bough Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1919 Pine Bough Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1919 Pine Bough Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1919 Pine Bough Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

