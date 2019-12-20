1919 Pine Bough Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/977634?source=marketing



There is a lock box on the door with the key inside. You will need to register at www.Rently.com to get access to the lock box code. The code you receive from Rently is good for one-time only for entry.



The property has washer/dryer connections. We provide the following: Fridge, stove and dishwasher. Power utilities are tenant responsibility, water is included with the rent. Security deposit is the same as one month’s rent.



All applications must be done online at our website www.jonesmgtrealty.com by going to available rentals, find the rental, and click “apply now”.



**ALL APPLICATIONS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE ONCE SUBMITTED**



1. A $50 application fee for each person over the age of 18 who will be living in the property.

2. A credit score greater than 600 for each applicant.

3. Verification of income which must be at least 3 times the rent amount for each applicant - time on job 1 year minimum.

4. A background check, evictions record check, and a search for outstanding judgments.

5. All applicants must meet the qualifications individually.

6. Co-signers are not permitted.



Pets: THIS IS A NO PETS PROPERTY



If you have any questions, please contact our office at 704-857-7355 or 704-786-1360



Rental Terms: Rent: $825, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $825, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.