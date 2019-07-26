Sign Up
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:35 AM
1849 Mission Oaks St
1849 Mission Oaks Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1849 Mission Oaks Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Single family home with a great layout, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, with lots of features.
Call today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1849 Mission Oaks St have any available units?
1849 Mission Oaks St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kannapolis, NC
.
What amenities does 1849 Mission Oaks St have?
Some of 1849 Mission Oaks St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1849 Mission Oaks St currently offering any rent specials?
1849 Mission Oaks St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1849 Mission Oaks St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1849 Mission Oaks St is pet friendly.
Does 1849 Mission Oaks St offer parking?
No, 1849 Mission Oaks St does not offer parking.
Does 1849 Mission Oaks St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1849 Mission Oaks St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1849 Mission Oaks St have a pool?
No, 1849 Mission Oaks St does not have a pool.
Does 1849 Mission Oaks St have accessible units?
No, 1849 Mission Oaks St does not have accessible units.
Does 1849 Mission Oaks St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1849 Mission Oaks St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1849 Mission Oaks St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1849 Mission Oaks St does not have units with air conditioning.
