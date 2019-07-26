All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like
1849 Mission Oaks St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
1849 Mission Oaks St
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:35 AM

1849 Mission Oaks St

1849 Mission Oaks Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1849 Mission Oaks Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Single family home with a great layout, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, with lots of features.
Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1849 Mission Oaks St have any available units?
1849 Mission Oaks St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 1849 Mission Oaks St have?
Some of 1849 Mission Oaks St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1849 Mission Oaks St currently offering any rent specials?
1849 Mission Oaks St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1849 Mission Oaks St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1849 Mission Oaks St is pet friendly.
Does 1849 Mission Oaks St offer parking?
No, 1849 Mission Oaks St does not offer parking.
Does 1849 Mission Oaks St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1849 Mission Oaks St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1849 Mission Oaks St have a pool?
No, 1849 Mission Oaks St does not have a pool.
Does 1849 Mission Oaks St have accessible units?
No, 1849 Mission Oaks St does not have accessible units.
Does 1849 Mission Oaks St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1849 Mission Oaks St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1849 Mission Oaks St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1849 Mission Oaks St does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 BedroomsKannapolis 2 BedroomsKannapolis Apartments with GymKannapolis Pet Friendly PlacesKannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford CollegeCatawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College