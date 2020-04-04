All apartments in Kannapolis
1829 Mission Oaks Street

Location

1829 Mission Oaks Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1829 Mission Oaks Street Kannapolis NC · Avail. now

$1,199

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1129 sqft

Amenities

garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,129 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5516957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1829 Mission Oaks Street have any available units?
1829 Mission Oaks Street has a unit available for $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1829 Mission Oaks Street currently offering any rent specials?
1829 Mission Oaks Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1829 Mission Oaks Street pet-friendly?
No, 1829 Mission Oaks Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 1829 Mission Oaks Street offer parking?
Yes, 1829 Mission Oaks Street does offer parking.
Does 1829 Mission Oaks Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1829 Mission Oaks Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1829 Mission Oaks Street have a pool?
Yes, 1829 Mission Oaks Street has a pool.
Does 1829 Mission Oaks Street have accessible units?
No, 1829 Mission Oaks Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1829 Mission Oaks Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1829 Mission Oaks Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1829 Mission Oaks Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1829 Mission Oaks Street does not have units with air conditioning.
