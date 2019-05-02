All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 1674 Barbara Ann Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
1674 Barbara Ann Circle
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

1674 Barbara Ann Circle

1674 Barbara Ann Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1674 Barbara Ann Circle, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,508 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4848660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1674 Barbara Ann Circle have any available units?
1674 Barbara Ann Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 1674 Barbara Ann Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1674 Barbara Ann Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1674 Barbara Ann Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1674 Barbara Ann Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1674 Barbara Ann Circle offer parking?
No, 1674 Barbara Ann Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1674 Barbara Ann Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1674 Barbara Ann Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1674 Barbara Ann Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1674 Barbara Ann Circle has a pool.
Does 1674 Barbara Ann Circle have accessible units?
No, 1674 Barbara Ann Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1674 Barbara Ann Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1674 Barbara Ann Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1674 Barbara Ann Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1674 Barbara Ann Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 BedroomsKannapolis 2 Bedrooms
Kannapolis Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKannapolis Dog Friendly Apartments
Kannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCCherryville, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College