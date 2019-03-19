Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 1630 Dale Earnhardt Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
1630 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1630 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
1630 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1630 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Amenities
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Approved Application****Commercial office space for lease, with 4 office spaces and waiting area, rear fenced parking lot, and 24 X 25 wired Garage. Great opportunity. Call us to see today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1630 Dale Earnhardt Blvd have any available units?
1630 Dale Earnhardt Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kannapolis, NC
.
Is 1630 Dale Earnhardt Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1630 Dale Earnhardt Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 Dale Earnhardt Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1630 Dale Earnhardt Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kannapolis
.
Does 1630 Dale Earnhardt Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1630 Dale Earnhardt Blvd offers parking.
Does 1630 Dale Earnhardt Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1630 Dale Earnhardt Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 Dale Earnhardt Blvd have a pool?
No, 1630 Dale Earnhardt Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1630 Dale Earnhardt Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1630 Dale Earnhardt Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 Dale Earnhardt Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1630 Dale Earnhardt Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1630 Dale Earnhardt Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1630 Dale Earnhardt Blvd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Kannapolis 1 Bedrooms
Kannapolis 2 Bedrooms
Kannapolis Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Kannapolis Dog Friendly Apartments
Kannapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Greensboro, NC
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
High Point, NC
Gastonia, NC
Huntersville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Kernersville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Statesville, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Cherryville, NC
Westport, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Guilford College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College