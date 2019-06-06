All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 1537 Matthew Allen Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
1537 Matthew Allen Circle
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

1537 Matthew Allen Circle

1537 Matthew Allen Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1537 Matthew Allen Circle, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,377 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4922000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1537 Matthew Allen Circle have any available units?
1537 Matthew Allen Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 1537 Matthew Allen Circle have?
Some of 1537 Matthew Allen Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1537 Matthew Allen Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1537 Matthew Allen Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1537 Matthew Allen Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1537 Matthew Allen Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1537 Matthew Allen Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1537 Matthew Allen Circle offers parking.
Does 1537 Matthew Allen Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1537 Matthew Allen Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1537 Matthew Allen Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1537 Matthew Allen Circle has a pool.
Does 1537 Matthew Allen Circle have accessible units?
No, 1537 Matthew Allen Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1537 Matthew Allen Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1537 Matthew Allen Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1537 Matthew Allen Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1537 Matthew Allen Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKannapolis 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kannapolis Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKannapolis Dog Friendly Apartments
Kannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCCherryville, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College