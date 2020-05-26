All apartments in Kannapolis
1536 Forest Glen Lane
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:48 PM

1536 Forest Glen Lane

1536 Forest Glen Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1536 Forest Glen Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1536 Forest Glen Lane have any available units?
1536 Forest Glen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 1536 Forest Glen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1536 Forest Glen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1536 Forest Glen Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1536 Forest Glen Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1536 Forest Glen Lane offer parking?
No, 1536 Forest Glen Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1536 Forest Glen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1536 Forest Glen Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1536 Forest Glen Lane have a pool?
No, 1536 Forest Glen Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1536 Forest Glen Lane have accessible units?
No, 1536 Forest Glen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1536 Forest Glen Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1536 Forest Glen Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1536 Forest Glen Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1536 Forest Glen Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

