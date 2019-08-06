All apartments in Kannapolis
Kannapolis, NC
1524 Matthew Allen Circle
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

1524 Matthew Allen Circle

1524 Matthew Allen Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1524 Matthew Allen Circle, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,097 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Monday, September 02, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date

(RLNE5001159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 Matthew Allen Circle have any available units?
1524 Matthew Allen Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 1524 Matthew Allen Circle have?
Some of 1524 Matthew Allen Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1524 Matthew Allen Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1524 Matthew Allen Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 Matthew Allen Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1524 Matthew Allen Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1524 Matthew Allen Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1524 Matthew Allen Circle offers parking.
Does 1524 Matthew Allen Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1524 Matthew Allen Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 Matthew Allen Circle have a pool?
No, 1524 Matthew Allen Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1524 Matthew Allen Circle have accessible units?
No, 1524 Matthew Allen Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 Matthew Allen Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1524 Matthew Allen Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1524 Matthew Allen Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1524 Matthew Allen Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
