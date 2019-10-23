All apartments in Kannapolis
Kannapolis, NC
1504 Jackson Street
Last updated October 23 2019 at 9:37 PM

1504 Jackson Street

1504 Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1504 Jackson Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quaint two bedroom one bath house that has been completely updated! Nice neighborhood, convenient location, close to I85 and Hwy 29. Granite counter tops, brand new stainless steel appliances to be delivered and installed by move in date. Nice back deck overlooking wooded back yard. large shed.

No Section 8. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $875 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in. No smoking in home.

All of our rental properties are set up for self-scheduled viewing. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. When you get to the Rently website, type in the address of the property you are wanting to tour, and they will walk you through the process of registering with them, or after you've registered, how to get the code to the lock box.

It's important to know that the code to the lock box will only last for one hour. If that code expires before you are able to get to the property, you will need to visit the website again and get a new code.

All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click Apply Now. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee . You must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process

Rental Terms: Rent: $875, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $875, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 Jackson Street have any available units?
1504 Jackson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 1504 Jackson Street have?
Some of 1504 Jackson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 Jackson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Jackson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Jackson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1504 Jackson Street is pet friendly.
Does 1504 Jackson Street offer parking?
No, 1504 Jackson Street does not offer parking.
Does 1504 Jackson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 Jackson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Jackson Street have a pool?
No, 1504 Jackson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1504 Jackson Street have accessible units?
No, 1504 Jackson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Jackson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1504 Jackson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1504 Jackson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1504 Jackson Street does not have units with air conditioning.

