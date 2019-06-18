All apartments in Kannapolis
1489 Mitchell Glen Street

1489 Mitchell Glen Street
Location

1489 Mitchell Glen Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Forest Park

Amenities

Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,700 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4960842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1489 Mitchell Glen Street have any available units?
1489 Mitchell Glen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 1489 Mitchell Glen Street have?
Some of 1489 Mitchell Glen Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1489 Mitchell Glen Street currently offering any rent specials?
1489 Mitchell Glen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1489 Mitchell Glen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1489 Mitchell Glen Street is pet friendly.
Does 1489 Mitchell Glen Street offer parking?
Yes, 1489 Mitchell Glen Street offers parking.
Does 1489 Mitchell Glen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1489 Mitchell Glen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1489 Mitchell Glen Street have a pool?
Yes, 1489 Mitchell Glen Street has a pool.
Does 1489 Mitchell Glen Street have accessible units?
No, 1489 Mitchell Glen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1489 Mitchell Glen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1489 Mitchell Glen Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1489 Mitchell Glen Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1489 Mitchell Glen Street has units with air conditioning.
