All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 1451 Ontario.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
1451 Ontario
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1451 Ontario

1451 Ontario Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1451 Ontario Drive, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Dixie Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4544233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1451 Ontario have any available units?
1451 Ontario doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 1451 Ontario currently offering any rent specials?
1451 Ontario is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1451 Ontario pet-friendly?
No, 1451 Ontario is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 1451 Ontario offer parking?
No, 1451 Ontario does not offer parking.
Does 1451 Ontario have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1451 Ontario does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1451 Ontario have a pool?
No, 1451 Ontario does not have a pool.
Does 1451 Ontario have accessible units?
No, 1451 Ontario does not have accessible units.
Does 1451 Ontario have units with dishwashers?
No, 1451 Ontario does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1451 Ontario have units with air conditioning?
No, 1451 Ontario does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 BedroomsKannapolis 2 Bedrooms
Kannapolis Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKannapolis Dog Friendly Apartments
Kannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCCherryville, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College