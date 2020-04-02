All apartments in Kannapolis
Kannapolis, NC
1433 Tygress Drive
1433 Tygress Drive

2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1433 Tygress Drive, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1433 Tygress Drive have any available units?
1433 Tygress Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 1433 Tygress Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1433 Tygress Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 Tygress Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1433 Tygress Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1433 Tygress Drive offer parking?
No, 1433 Tygress Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1433 Tygress Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1433 Tygress Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 Tygress Drive have a pool?
No, 1433 Tygress Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1433 Tygress Drive have accessible units?
No, 1433 Tygress Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 Tygress Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1433 Tygress Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1433 Tygress Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1433 Tygress Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
