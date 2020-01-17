All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated January 17 2020 at 11:37 PM

1419 Oakshade Avenue

1419 Oakshade Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1419 Oakshade Ave, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Midway East

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
Check out this cozy 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom duplex. The unit was completely renovated with very nice features, stainless steel appliances and includes carport and garage! The unit is very nice and is a must see!

NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $850 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in.

All of our rental properties are set up for self-scheduled viewing. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. When you get to the Rently website, type in the address of the property you are wanting to tour, and they will walk you through the process of registering with them, or after you've registered, how to get the code to the lock box.

It's important to know that the code to the lock box will only last for one hour. If that code expires before you are able to get to the property, you will need to visit the website again and get a new code.

All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click Apply Now. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee . You must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process

Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 Oakshade Avenue have any available units?
1419 Oakshade Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 1419 Oakshade Avenue have?
Some of 1419 Oakshade Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 Oakshade Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1419 Oakshade Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 Oakshade Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1419 Oakshade Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1419 Oakshade Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1419 Oakshade Avenue offers parking.
Does 1419 Oakshade Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1419 Oakshade Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 Oakshade Avenue have a pool?
No, 1419 Oakshade Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1419 Oakshade Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1419 Oakshade Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 Oakshade Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1419 Oakshade Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1419 Oakshade Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1419 Oakshade Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

