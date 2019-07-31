Rent Calculator
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:35 AM
1418 Ontario Dr
1418 Ontario Drive
No Longer Available
Location
1418 Ontario Drive, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Dixie Park
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Brand new construction. Be this first to call this beautiful home yours.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1418 Ontario Dr have any available units?
1418 Ontario Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kannapolis, NC
.
What amenities does 1418 Ontario Dr have?
Some of 1418 Ontario Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1418 Ontario Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1418 Ontario Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 Ontario Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1418 Ontario Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1418 Ontario Dr offer parking?
No, 1418 Ontario Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1418 Ontario Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1418 Ontario Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 Ontario Dr have a pool?
No, 1418 Ontario Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1418 Ontario Dr have accessible units?
No, 1418 Ontario Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 Ontario Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1418 Ontario Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1418 Ontario Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1418 Ontario Dr has units with air conditioning.
