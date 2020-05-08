Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
1410 Venus Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:59 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1410 Venus Street
1410 Venus Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1410 Venus Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1410 Venus Street Available 05/10/20 1410 Venus Street - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath
Gas Heat, Central Air
Gas Water Heater
Cook Stove
Refrigerator
Washer / Dryer
NO PETS
(RLNE1871132)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1410 Venus Street have any available units?
1410 Venus Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Kannapolis, NC
.
What amenities does 1410 Venus Street have?
Some of 1410 Venus Street's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 1410 Venus Street currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Venus Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Venus Street pet-friendly?
No, 1410 Venus Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Kannapolis
.
Does 1410 Venus Street offer parking?
No, 1410 Venus Street does not offer parking.
Does 1410 Venus Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1410 Venus Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Venus Street have a pool?
No, 1410 Venus Street does not have a pool.
Does 1410 Venus Street have accessible units?
No, 1410 Venus Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Venus Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 Venus Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 Venus Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1410 Venus Street has units with air conditioning.
