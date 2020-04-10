1407 Browdis Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking gym fireplace range

This well maintained home is less than two miles from the new and revitalized downtown Kannapolis and easy access to I85 and Hwy 29, Located on a nice and quiet street off of Rogers Lake Road, this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home is a great place to call home. The living room has a brick fireplace (for show only - it is sealed at the top and not operational) NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $950 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. Register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for the lock box on front door. When you visit our properties, PLEASE exercise caution - use soap, wipes, and hand sanitizer. All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee.