1407 Browdis Avenue

1407 Browdis Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1407 Browdis Ave, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Midway East

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
This well maintained home is less than two miles from the new and revitalized downtown Kannapolis and easy access to I85 and Hwy 29, Located on a nice and quiet street off of Rogers Lake Road, this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home is a great place to call home. The living room has a brick fireplace (for show only - it is sealed at the top and not operational) NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $950 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. Register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for the lock box on front door. When you visit our properties, PLEASE exercise caution - use soap, wipes, and hand sanitizer. All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 Browdis Avenue have any available units?
1407 Browdis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 1407 Browdis Avenue have?
Some of 1407 Browdis Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 Browdis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Browdis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 Browdis Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1407 Browdis Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1407 Browdis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1407 Browdis Avenue offers parking.
Does 1407 Browdis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 Browdis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 Browdis Avenue have a pool?
No, 1407 Browdis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1407 Browdis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1407 Browdis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 Browdis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1407 Browdis Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1407 Browdis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1407 Browdis Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

