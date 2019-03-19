Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
1406 Branch Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1406 Branch Ave
1406 Brook Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1406 Brook Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Midway East
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
$200 move-in bonus for Move-in 1/1/19 or sooner!! -- Brand new construction townhouse! - Brand new construction townhouse!
Custom cabinets
Premium Vinyl plank wood flooring
Granite Counter tops
(RLNE4408181)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1406 Branch Ave have any available units?
1406 Branch Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kannapolis, NC
.
What amenities does 1406 Branch Ave have?
Some of 1406 Branch Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1406 Branch Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1406 Branch Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 Branch Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1406 Branch Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1406 Branch Ave offer parking?
No, 1406 Branch Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1406 Branch Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1406 Branch Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 Branch Ave have a pool?
No, 1406 Branch Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1406 Branch Ave have accessible units?
No, 1406 Branch Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 Branch Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1406 Branch Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1406 Branch Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1406 Branch Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
