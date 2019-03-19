All apartments in Kannapolis
1405 Tygress Street

1405 Tygress Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1405 Tygress Drive, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,600 sf home is located in Kannapolis, NC. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard and an extra storage shed, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Tygress Street have any available units?
1405 Tygress Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 1405 Tygress Street have?
Some of 1405 Tygress Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Tygress Street currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Tygress Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Tygress Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1405 Tygress Street is pet friendly.
Does 1405 Tygress Street offer parking?
Yes, 1405 Tygress Street does offer parking.
Does 1405 Tygress Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 Tygress Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Tygress Street have a pool?
No, 1405 Tygress Street does not have a pool.
Does 1405 Tygress Street have accessible units?
No, 1405 Tygress Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Tygress Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 Tygress Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 Tygress Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1405 Tygress Street does not have units with air conditioning.
