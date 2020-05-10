Rent Calculator
All apartments in Kannapolis
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
140 West B Street
Last updated May 10 2020 at 12:17 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
140 West B Street
140 West B Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
140 West B Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081
Amenities
dishwasher
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Large 1 bedroom apartment located in downtown Kannapolis. All appliances are included as well as water. Call us today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 140 West B Street have any available units?
140 West B Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kannapolis, NC
.
What amenities does 140 West B Street have?
Some of 140 West B Street's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 140 West B Street currently offering any rent specials?
140 West B Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 West B Street pet-friendly?
No, 140 West B Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Kannapolis
.
Does 140 West B Street offer parking?
No, 140 West B Street does not offer parking.
Does 140 West B Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 West B Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 West B Street have a pool?
No, 140 West B Street does not have a pool.
Does 140 West B Street have accessible units?
No, 140 West B Street does not have accessible units.
Does 140 West B Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 West B Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 140 West B Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 West B Street does not have units with air conditioning.
