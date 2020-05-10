All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 140 West B Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
140 West B Street
Last updated May 10 2020 at 12:17 AM

140 West B Street

140 West B Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

140 West B Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

dishwasher
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Large 1 bedroom apartment located in downtown Kannapolis. All appliances are included as well as water. Call us today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 West B Street have any available units?
140 West B Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 140 West B Street have?
Some of 140 West B Street's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 West B Street currently offering any rent specials?
140 West B Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 West B Street pet-friendly?
No, 140 West B Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 140 West B Street offer parking?
No, 140 West B Street does not offer parking.
Does 140 West B Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 West B Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 West B Street have a pool?
No, 140 West B Street does not have a pool.
Does 140 West B Street have accessible units?
No, 140 West B Street does not have accessible units.
Does 140 West B Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 West B Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 140 West B Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 West B Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 BedroomsKannapolis 2 Bedrooms
Kannapolis Apartments with GymKannapolis Pet Friendly Places
Kannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NC
Lewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College