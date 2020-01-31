All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:58 PM

1300 Meadow Ave - D

1300 Meadow Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1300 Meadow Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Car Town

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
Coming soon! Freshly refurbished two story town home in the heart of Kannapolis! Two full bedrooms, and 2 baths. Appliances include stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Home is all electric and has washer and dryer hookups. We do not accept section 8.
If you would like to see this home please fill out the application and we will contact you to set up a showing. You do not pay any fee until you are pre approved and view the home.

https://centerpoint.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
Town home in Kannapolis NC 28083

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Meadow Ave - D have any available units?
1300 Meadow Ave - D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 1300 Meadow Ave - D have?
Some of 1300 Meadow Ave - D's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Meadow Ave - D currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Meadow Ave - D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Meadow Ave - D pet-friendly?
No, 1300 Meadow Ave - D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 1300 Meadow Ave - D offer parking?
Yes, 1300 Meadow Ave - D offers parking.
Does 1300 Meadow Ave - D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 Meadow Ave - D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Meadow Ave - D have a pool?
No, 1300 Meadow Ave - D does not have a pool.
Does 1300 Meadow Ave - D have accessible units?
No, 1300 Meadow Ave - D does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Meadow Ave - D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 Meadow Ave - D has units with dishwashers.
Does 1300 Meadow Ave - D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1300 Meadow Ave - D has units with air conditioning.

