126 Inez St
126 Inez St

126 Inez Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

126 Inez Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Forest Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming single family home with with lots of great features, and all appliances included. New paint and carpet throughout.
Don't miss this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Inez St have any available units?
126 Inez St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 126 Inez St have?
Some of 126 Inez St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Inez St currently offering any rent specials?
126 Inez St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Inez St pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 Inez St is pet friendly.
Does 126 Inez St offer parking?
No, 126 Inez St does not offer parking.
Does 126 Inez St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 Inez St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Inez St have a pool?
No, 126 Inez St does not have a pool.
Does 126 Inez St have accessible units?
No, 126 Inez St does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Inez St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 Inez St has units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Inez St have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 Inez St does not have units with air conditioning.
