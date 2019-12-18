All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated December 18 2019 at 9:58 PM

122 Akron Avenue

122 Akron Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

122 Akron Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You’ll love this comfy, cozy home with lots of light and plenty of great features: new floors, granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. This house is move-in ready. Come on by and check it out!

NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $950 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in.

All of our rental properties are set up for self-scheduled viewing. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. When you get to the Rently website, type in the address of the property you are wanting to tour, and they will walk you through the process of registering with them, or after you've registered, how to get the code to the lock box.

It's important to know that the code to the lock box will only last for one hour. If that code expires before you are able to get to the property, you will need to visit the website again and get a new code.

All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click Apply Now. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee . You must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $950

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Akron Avenue have any available units?
122 Akron Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 122 Akron Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
122 Akron Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Akron Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 122 Akron Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 122 Akron Avenue offer parking?
No, 122 Akron Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 122 Akron Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Akron Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Akron Avenue have a pool?
No, 122 Akron Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 122 Akron Avenue have accessible units?
No, 122 Akron Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Akron Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Akron Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Akron Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Akron Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

