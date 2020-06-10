All apartments in Kannapolis
1210 Clifton Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 5:50 PM

1210 Clifton Street

1210 Clifton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1210 Clifton Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
This new construction home in has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home. Also thoughtfully selected are the professionally installed flooring and contemporary light fixtures. The home cook will be pleased to know that the kitchen comes fully equipped with appliances. This pet friendly (breed restrictions apply) home is move in ready so we invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. Home has additional HOA requirement. Please contact us for additional information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Clifton Street have any available units?
1210 Clifton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 1210 Clifton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Clifton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Clifton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1210 Clifton Street is pet friendly.
Does 1210 Clifton Street offer parking?
No, 1210 Clifton Street does not offer parking.
Does 1210 Clifton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1210 Clifton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Clifton Street have a pool?
No, 1210 Clifton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Clifton Street have accessible units?
No, 1210 Clifton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Clifton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1210 Clifton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1210 Clifton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1210 Clifton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
