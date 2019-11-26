All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

1115 Mt. Olivet Road

1115 Mount Olivet Road · No Longer Available
Location

1115 Mount Olivet Road, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Old Earnhardt

Amenities

1115 Mt. Olivet Road, Kannapolis NC - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2178652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Mt. Olivet Road have any available units?
1115 Mt. Olivet Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 1115 Mt. Olivet Road currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Mt. Olivet Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Mt. Olivet Road pet-friendly?
No, 1115 Mt. Olivet Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 1115 Mt. Olivet Road offer parking?
No, 1115 Mt. Olivet Road does not offer parking.
Does 1115 Mt. Olivet Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 Mt. Olivet Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Mt. Olivet Road have a pool?
No, 1115 Mt. Olivet Road does not have a pool.
Does 1115 Mt. Olivet Road have accessible units?
No, 1115 Mt. Olivet Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Mt. Olivet Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 Mt. Olivet Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1115 Mt. Olivet Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1115 Mt. Olivet Road does not have units with air conditioning.

