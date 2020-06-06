All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:54 PM

1110 South Main Street

1110 South Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

1110 South Main Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment will not last long. It features new Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout the home, and is ready for immediate move-in. Enjoy the eat in kitchen with breakfast bar. All kitchen appliances are included. Open floor plan to the living room. Contact us today for a viewing!

Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 South Main Street have any available units?
1110 South Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 1110 South Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
1110 South Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 South Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1110 South Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 1110 South Main Street offer parking?
No, 1110 South Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 1110 South Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 South Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 South Main Street have a pool?
No, 1110 South Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 1110 South Main Street have accessible units?
No, 1110 South Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 South Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1110 South Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1110 South Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1110 South Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
