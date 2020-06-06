1110 South Main Street

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment will not last long. It features new Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout the home, and is ready for immediate move-in. Enjoy the eat in kitchen with breakfast bar. All kitchen appliances are included. Open floor plan to the living room. Contact us today for a viewing!



Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.