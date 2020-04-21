All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

1109 Grove Street

1109 Grove Street · No Longer Available
Location

1109 Grove Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2bd/1ba House w/ 2020 remodel in Kannapolis close to I85, Hwy 29, - 2 bed 1 bath house located off Concord Lake Rd with easy access to Hwy 29, Walmart, and I85 but is on a side street with little traffic. House was fully remodeled in 2020 has a full basement with washer and dryer hookups and a covered side porch and a wood back porch with a very large back yard. Too many amazing things to say about the property a MUST SEE!!!!!

Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealestate@gmail.com

Please visit our website www.overcashrealestate.com to view all our listings or SUBMIT an APPLICATION ONLINE.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5716727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 Grove Street have any available units?
1109 Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 1109 Grove Street have?
Some of 1109 Grove Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Grove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Grove Street pet-friendly?
No, 1109 Grove Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 1109 Grove Street offer parking?
No, 1109 Grove Street does not offer parking.
Does 1109 Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 Grove Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Grove Street have a pool?
No, 1109 Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 1109 Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 1109 Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1109 Grove Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1109 Grove Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1109 Grove Street does not have units with air conditioning.

