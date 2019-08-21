Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 1106 Oakwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
1106 Oakwood Ave
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:55 AM
1 of 35
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1106 Oakwood Ave
1106 Oakwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
1106 Oakwood Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28081
Midway West
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
alarm system
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****Approved Application******Beautiful brick home in Kannapolis with large deck, storage building, carport, corner lot and tons of character. This home is a must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1106 Oakwood Ave have any available units?
1106 Oakwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kannapolis, NC
.
What amenities does 1106 Oakwood Ave have?
Some of 1106 Oakwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1106 Oakwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1106 Oakwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 Oakwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1106 Oakwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1106 Oakwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1106 Oakwood Ave offers parking.
Does 1106 Oakwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1106 Oakwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 Oakwood Ave have a pool?
No, 1106 Oakwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1106 Oakwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1106 Oakwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 Oakwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1106 Oakwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1106 Oakwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1106 Oakwood Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Kannapolis 1 Bedrooms
Kannapolis 2 Bedrooms
Kannapolis Apartments with Gym
Kannapolis Pet Friendly Places
Kannapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Greensboro, NC
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
High Point, NC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Kernersville, NC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Asheboro, NC
Weddington, NC
Ranlo, NC
Lewisville, NC
Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
Monroe, NC
Stallings, NC
Cherryville, NC
Shelby, NC
Locust, NC
Lincolnton, NC
Harrisburg, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Guilford College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College