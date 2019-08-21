1106 Oakwood Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities alarm system carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

****Approved Application******Beautiful brick home in Kannapolis with large deck, storage building, carport, corner lot and tons of character. This home is a must see!