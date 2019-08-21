All apartments in Kannapolis
1106 Oakwood Ave
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:55 AM

1106 Oakwood Ave

1106 Oakwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1106 Oakwood Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28081
Midway West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
alarm system
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****Approved Application******Beautiful brick home in Kannapolis with large deck, storage building, carport, corner lot and tons of character. This home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 Oakwood Ave have any available units?
1106 Oakwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 1106 Oakwood Ave have?
Some of 1106 Oakwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 Oakwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1106 Oakwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 Oakwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1106 Oakwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1106 Oakwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1106 Oakwood Ave offers parking.
Does 1106 Oakwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1106 Oakwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 Oakwood Ave have a pool?
No, 1106 Oakwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1106 Oakwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1106 Oakwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 Oakwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1106 Oakwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1106 Oakwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1106 Oakwood Ave has units with air conditioning.
