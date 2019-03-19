All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10803 Traders Court

10803 Traders Court · No Longer Available
Location

10803 Traders Court, Kannapolis, NC 28036
Farm at Riverpointe

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 2 story home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1600 square feet. The main level has a 2 story living room with gas fireplace, formal dining room and kitchen with breakfast area. All bedrooms are upstairs. Large master bedroom has private bath with dual vanity, garden tub/shower and walk in closet. The home also has a 2 car garage and large back yard. Located off Shiloh Church Rd. near Hwy 73. Convenient to Concord, Huntersville, Davidson, I-85 and I-77. From I-85 go West on Hwy 73, Right on Shiloh Church Rd., Left on River Farm Blvd, Left on Traders, then Right on Traders Ct. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1450 deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10803 Traders Court have any available units?
10803 Traders Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 10803 Traders Court have?
Some of 10803 Traders Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10803 Traders Court currently offering any rent specials?
10803 Traders Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10803 Traders Court pet-friendly?
No, 10803 Traders Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 10803 Traders Court offer parking?
Yes, 10803 Traders Court offers parking.
Does 10803 Traders Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10803 Traders Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10803 Traders Court have a pool?
No, 10803 Traders Court does not have a pool.
Does 10803 Traders Court have accessible units?
No, 10803 Traders Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10803 Traders Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10803 Traders Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 10803 Traders Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10803 Traders Court does not have units with air conditioning.
