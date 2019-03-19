10803 Traders Court

Amenities

This 2 story home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1600 square feet. The main level has a 2 story living room with gas fireplace, formal dining room and kitchen with breakfast area. All bedrooms are upstairs. Large master bedroom has private bath with dual vanity, garden tub/shower and walk in closet. The home also has a 2 car garage and large back yard. Located off Shiloh Church Rd. near Hwy 73. Convenient to Concord, Huntersville, Davidson, I-85 and I-77. From I-85 go West on Hwy 73, Right on Shiloh Church Rd., Left on River Farm Blvd, Left on Traders, then Right on Traders Ct. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1450 deposit.