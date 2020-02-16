Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 1010 Buick Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
1010 Buick Avenue
Last updated February 16 2020 at 2:12 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1010 Buick Avenue
1010 Buick Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
1010 Buick Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Car Town
Amenities
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1010 Buick Avenue have any available units?
1010 Buick Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kannapolis, NC
.
Is 1010 Buick Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Buick Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Buick Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1010 Buick Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kannapolis
.
Does 1010 Buick Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1010 Buick Avenue offers parking.
Does 1010 Buick Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 Buick Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Buick Avenue have a pool?
No, 1010 Buick Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Buick Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1010 Buick Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Buick Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 Buick Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 Buick Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1010 Buick Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Kannapolis 1 Bedrooms
Kannapolis 2 Bedrooms
Kannapolis Apartments with Gym
Kannapolis Pet Friendly Places
Kannapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Greensboro, NC
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
High Point, NC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Kernersville, NC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Asheboro, NC
Weddington, NC
Ranlo, NC
Lewisville, NC
Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
Monroe, NC
Stallings, NC
Cherryville, NC
Shelby, NC
Locust, NC
Lincolnton, NC
Harrisburg, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Guilford College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College