This is a doll. Completely renovated. Beautiful distressed hardwood floors. Kitchen has SS Appliances. Tile backsplash and deep double sink with wonderful faucet. Two bedrooms and an adorable bath with bead-board. Laundry area off kitchen with storage. Garage with workshop area. Backyard with deck and walkway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1009 Skyway Drive have any available units?
1009 Skyway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 1009 Skyway Drive have?
Some of 1009 Skyway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Skyway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Skyway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.