All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 1009 Skyway Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
1009 Skyway Drive
Last updated August 22 2019 at 7:09 AM

1009 Skyway Drive

1009 Skyway Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1009 Skyway Dr, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a doll. Completely renovated. Beautiful distressed hardwood floors. Kitchen has SS Appliances. Tile backsplash and deep double sink with wonderful faucet. Two bedrooms and an adorable bath with bead-board. Laundry area off kitchen with storage. Garage with workshop area. Backyard with deck and walkway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Skyway Drive have any available units?
1009 Skyway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 1009 Skyway Drive have?
Some of 1009 Skyway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Skyway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Skyway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Skyway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1009 Skyway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 1009 Skyway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1009 Skyway Drive offers parking.
Does 1009 Skyway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Skyway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Skyway Drive have a pool?
No, 1009 Skyway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Skyway Drive have accessible units?
No, 1009 Skyway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Skyway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1009 Skyway Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1009 Skyway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1009 Skyway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 BedroomsKannapolis 2 Bedrooms
Kannapolis Apartments with GymKannapolis Pet Friendly Places
Kannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NC
Lewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College