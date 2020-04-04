All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

1006 1/2 West A St

1006 1/2 W A St · No Longer Available
Location

1006 1/2 W A St, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath
No Smoking & No Pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3998787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 1/2 West A St have any available units?
1006 1/2 West A St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 1006 1/2 West A St currently offering any rent specials?
1006 1/2 West A St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 1/2 West A St pet-friendly?
No, 1006 1/2 West A St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 1006 1/2 West A St offer parking?
No, 1006 1/2 West A St does not offer parking.
Does 1006 1/2 West A St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 1/2 West A St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 1/2 West A St have a pool?
No, 1006 1/2 West A St does not have a pool.
Does 1006 1/2 West A St have accessible units?
No, 1006 1/2 West A St does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 1/2 West A St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 1/2 West A St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1006 1/2 West A St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1006 1/2 West A St does not have units with air conditioning.

