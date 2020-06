Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

1003 Rainbow Dr.; 3Br./2Ba. duplex in Kannapolis - Cute 3br/2ba duplex in Kannapolis. Remodeled in 2007. Downstairs is SPACIOUS master suite with sitting area. No pets, refrigerator not included. Tenant to pay rent through payclix.com to landlord (+$2.29 transaction fee subject to change) monthly. Fireplace is not operational. Tenant must mow front yard on their half of duplex



Schools: Fred Wilson, Kannapolis, A.L. Brown



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5471015)