All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 1001 Central Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
1001 Central Dr
Last updated December 7 2019 at 8:50 AM

1001 Central Dr

1001 Central Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1001 Central Drive, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Charming brick home close to downtown Kannapolis with lots of storage and space. , hardwood floors, covered front porch, and a one car carport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Central Dr have any available units?
1001 Central Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 1001 Central Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Central Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Central Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1001 Central Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 1001 Central Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1001 Central Dr offers parking.
Does 1001 Central Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Central Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Central Dr have a pool?
No, 1001 Central Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1001 Central Dr have accessible units?
No, 1001 Central Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Central Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 Central Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 Central Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1001 Central Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 BedroomsKannapolis 2 Bedrooms
Kannapolis Apartments with GymKannapolis Pet Friendly Places
Kannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NC
Lewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College