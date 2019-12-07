Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 1001 Central Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
1001 Central Dr
Last updated December 7 2019 at 8:50 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1001 Central Dr
1001 Central Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
1001 Central Drive, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Charming brick home close to downtown Kannapolis with lots of storage and space. , hardwood floors, covered front porch, and a one car carport.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1001 Central Dr have any available units?
1001 Central Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kannapolis, NC
.
Is 1001 Central Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Central Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Central Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1001 Central Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kannapolis
.
Does 1001 Central Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1001 Central Dr offers parking.
Does 1001 Central Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Central Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Central Dr have a pool?
No, 1001 Central Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1001 Central Dr have accessible units?
No, 1001 Central Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Central Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 Central Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 Central Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1001 Central Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Kannapolis 1 Bedrooms
Kannapolis 2 Bedrooms
Kannapolis Apartments with Gym
Kannapolis Pet Friendly Places
Kannapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Greensboro, NC
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
High Point, NC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Kernersville, NC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Asheboro, NC
Weddington, NC
Ranlo, NC
Lewisville, NC
Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
Monroe, NC
Stallings, NC
Cherryville, NC
Shelby, NC
Locust, NC
Lincolnton, NC
Harrisburg, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Guilford College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College