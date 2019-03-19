Rent Calculator
All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 1000 Buick Ave.
1000 Buick Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
1000 Buick Ave
1000 Buick Avenue
·
1000 Buick Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Car Town
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well maintained home with lots of features, 2 beds, 1 bath. Front porch, back deck and a nice size yard. Must see today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1000 Buick Ave have any available units?
1000 Buick Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kannapolis, NC
.
What amenities does 1000 Buick Ave have?
Some of 1000 Buick Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1000 Buick Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Buick Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Buick Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 Buick Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1000 Buick Ave offer parking?
No, 1000 Buick Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1000 Buick Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Buick Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Buick Ave have a pool?
No, 1000 Buick Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Buick Ave have accessible units?
No, 1000 Buick Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Buick Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 Buick Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Buick Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1000 Buick Ave has units with air conditioning.
