147 Hay Field Drive.
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:41 PM

147 Hay Field Drive

147 Hay Field Drive · (704) 654-3322
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

147 Hay Field Drive, Johnston County, NC 27520

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,745

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2126 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 147 Hay Field Drive have any available units?
147 Hay Field Drive has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 147 Hay Field Drive currently offering any rent specials?
147 Hay Field Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 Hay Field Drive pet-friendly?
No, 147 Hay Field Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johnston County.
Does 147 Hay Field Drive offer parking?
No, 147 Hay Field Drive does not offer parking.
Does 147 Hay Field Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 Hay Field Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 Hay Field Drive have a pool?
No, 147 Hay Field Drive does not have a pool.
Does 147 Hay Field Drive have accessible units?
No, 147 Hay Field Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 147 Hay Field Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 147 Hay Field Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 147 Hay Field Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 147 Hay Field Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

