Johnston County, NC
140 Bobby Ray Court
Last updated February 6 2020 at 4:22 PM

140 Bobby Ray Court

140 Bobby Ray Ct · (704) 654-3322
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

140 Bobby Ray Ct, Johnston County, NC 27527
Riverwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2267 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Bobby Ray Court have any available units?
140 Bobby Ray Court has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 140 Bobby Ray Court currently offering any rent specials?
140 Bobby Ray Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Bobby Ray Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 Bobby Ray Court is pet friendly.
Does 140 Bobby Ray Court offer parking?
No, 140 Bobby Ray Court does not offer parking.
Does 140 Bobby Ray Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Bobby Ray Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Bobby Ray Court have a pool?
No, 140 Bobby Ray Court does not have a pool.
Does 140 Bobby Ray Court have accessible units?
No, 140 Bobby Ray Court does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Bobby Ray Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 Bobby Ray Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Bobby Ray Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 Bobby Ray Court does not have units with air conditioning.
